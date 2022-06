Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay inside | Pixabay

In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a residential area in Mungsare village of Nashik and attacked a pet dog yesterday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a forest official said, "We appeal to the people of Mungsare village to remain indoors at night as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert."

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here: