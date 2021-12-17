Watch Video l Panvel: RPF staffer saves woman from falling into gap between platform and train

It was a lucky escape for a 35-year-old woman who was stopped from being pulled into the gap between a train and platform. The woman fell from a train while boarding it at Panvel railway station.

As she lost her balance and slipped off, she was saved by an RPF staffer from being pulled into the gap between the train and platform. The woman was identified as Gyandevi Rana, a resident of Sadgurukripa Chal, Kamothe, Taluka Panvel, District Raigad.

This incident happened at platforms number 6 of Panvel railway station of Central railways Mumbai division.

She was accompanied by her son Ajay Rana. While trying to board B- 2 coach of Panvel- Gorakhpur Express in moving condition, she lost her balance and slipped. On duty RPF constable KR Meena showed alertness and pulled her from the gap,

After that, the said woman was taken to the MGM Hospital by on-duty RPF and GRP, where treatment is on. After the incident.

"Though lower parts of her limbs seriously injured, her condition looks stable," said a doctor of MGM.

Speaking with FPJ, Ajay Rana, the women's son said, I am still not able to say anything but this incidence could have been fatal if RPF constables didn't reach on time.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of CR said, "boarding or alighting from a moving train is dangerous. Please, do not risk your life. Board/Alight only when the train is stopped."

Watch the video here:

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 08:46 PM IST