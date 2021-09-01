Watch Video: Houses, roads submerged in Maharashtra's Jalgaon after torrential rain causes waterlogging

The torrential rain in the parts of Maharashtra has affected the normal life of the people on Wednesday and led flood-like situation in Jalgaon district where houses and roads are submerged.

The torrential rains caused extensive waterlogging in Jalgaon and houses and roads were submerged in several areas of the district. Various areas were submerged in Jalgaon, bringing the city life to a still, while several vehicles were stuck under debris flow caused by heavy rainfall.

Earlier, due to the torrential rains, one person has been killed, one seriously injured and it is being estimated that about 10-15 people have been washed away in the floods that have engulfed villages in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district on Tuesday.

The administration estimates that around 700-800 animals have died due to the floods.

Due to the night rain on Tuesday, Kannad, Chalisgaon district. Jalgaon Ghat has collapsed and cracks have come in many places, said Bhagwat Patil, Traffic Incharge.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on August 28 said that "Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during the next 4-5 days".

"The formation of a low-pressure area over Northwest adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, its likely west northwestwards movement and other associated synoptic features, Maharashtra is very likely to experience an active rainfall spell during next 4-5 days. Enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the region with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the IMD had stated.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:23 AM IST