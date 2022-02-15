Watch: Hotelier thrashed in Thane's Bhiwandi for asking food bill from customers

Thane: A hotelier was thrashed by customers in Bhiwandi for asking them to pay for their meal.

The crime took place on Monday, February 14 at around 3.30 am in Kasne area of ​​Bhiwandi taluka and was captured on CCTV.

Watch video:

Kalyani : Maratha Dhaba of Kasane village of Bhiwandi, where after eating food, when the hotel owner asked for the food bill from them,then instead of giving money,these people attacked the hotel owner with kicks and this was completed in the CCTV installed in the hotel. pic.twitter.com/44CubAmAsk — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) February 15, 2022

(More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 02:56 PM IST