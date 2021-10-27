Watch video: Eight injured after BEST bus rams into dumper at Dadar TT

A total of eight people, including the driver and conductor of a BEST bus , were injured after the bus rammed into a dumper at Dadar TT at around 7:15 am on Wednesday.

The driver and conductor along with three others are serious while three passengers have sustained minor injuries. The injured have been shifted to Sion hospital.

The Tejaswini bus was operating on Bus Route No-22 from Marol Maroshi to Pydhonie when the accident occured.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:49 PM IST