Watch video: Devotees pay respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas

Today, on December 6, the country will observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas, which marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar, also known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, died on 6 December 1956.

He also contributed to India’s independence struggle and in its reforms post-independence. Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas' across the country.

Dr Ambedkar was laid to rest at Chaiya Bhoomi. People visit the place in large numbers to pay homage to the social reformer.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:49 AM IST