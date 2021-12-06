e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:49 AM IST

Watch video: Devotees pay respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas

Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was laid to rest at Chaiya Bhoomi. People visit the place in large numbers to pay homage to the social reformer.
FPJ Web Desk
Watch video: Devotees pay respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas | File Photo

Today, on December 6, the country will observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas, which marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar, also known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, died on 6 December 1956.

He also contributed to India’s independence struggle and in its reforms post-independence. Dr BR Ambedkar's death anniversary is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas' across the country.

Dr Ambedkar was laid to rest at Chaiya Bhoomi. People visit the place in large numbers to pay homage to the social reformer.

Watch the video from Chaiya Bhoomi here:

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 08:49 AM IST
