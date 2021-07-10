Watch Video: Bullock cart collapses while congress workers protest against fuel price hike in Mumbai

Bhai Jagtap earlier said, "From July 7 to July 17, Congress will hold agitation against fuel price hike across Mumbai. We are going to launch a signature campaign on 100 petrol pumps in Mumbai. There will be agitations in 22-23 wards every day".

Fuel prices have been repeatedly hiked in the past few months and have crossed Rs. 100 in a number of cities all over the country. The petrol price in Mumbai as of Friday, July 9 was Rs 106.25 per litre, whereas the diesel price in Mumbai is Rs 97.18 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai reached an all-time high and Mumbai fuel price is the highest in the country.

In the meeting arranged by the Congress party members, Sonia Gandhi said the rising prices are causing an intolerable burden on people and agitations have been organized to highlight how it is hurting farmers and millions of families. Apart from fuel, the prices of many other essential commodities like pulses and edible oils too have skyrocketed causing widespread distress, she noted.