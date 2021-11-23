Watch video: Black paint thrown on Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab's house in protest over MSRTC issue

Mumbai: Black oil paint was thrown on the official residence of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab by Janshakti Sangathan workers protesting over MSRTC strike issue. The accused have now been detained.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Black oil paint thrown on the official residence of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, by 4-5 Janshakti Sangathan workers protesting over the State Transport strike issue, who are now detained. pic.twitter.com/gF99ZZBC4q — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday held a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Transport Minister Anil Parab and MSRTC officers to discuss the MSRTC employee strike. They discussed the employees’ demand for the MSRTC's merger with the state government but the meeting that went on for four hours concluded without any decision.

Parab, who has made repeated appeals to the striking employees for talks, said, ‘’The strike is on for a couple of days and it is causing severe hardship for commuters across the state. NCP chief had called me for discussion to understand the present situation. We discussed how to address the issues raised by the employees. We also extensively deliberated on the present financial state of MSRTC and its revival by exploring multiple options.’’ He further noted they also discussed wage revision demanded by the employees and it was decided to discuss it in the winter session of the state legislature after it was approved by the Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and council.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 01:57 PM IST