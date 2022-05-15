Watch video: BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar slapped by NCP workers for post against Sharad Pawar

Accusing him of posting comments against party chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar, workers of the Nationalist Congress Party assaulted Maharashtra state BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar.

The video of the attack was posted by the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. "Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!" Patil wrote in Marathi.

Earlier, Thane Police on Saturday arrested Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media platforms.

In her post on Friday, Ketaki made objectionable statements on Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Ketaki Chitale was remanded police custody till May 18.

A total of four cases have been registered against the actress under sections 153A, 500, 501 and 505 of IPC.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 04:27 PM IST