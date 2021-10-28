Watch video: All allegations against me are false, a minister is behind Prabhakar Sail, says NCB's witness KP Gosavi

KP Gosavi an independent witness in the alleged cruise drug case has alleged Prabhakar Sail another witness in the case of accepting money in the alleged cruise drug bust case and also points at Sail's link with a minister. The revelation he made in a recorded video hours before he was arrested by Pune police from Lucknow in a 2018 cheating case.

In the 2 minutes video which is in possession of the Free Press Journal, Gosavi claimed that all the allegations levelled by Sail were false and claimed that money was accepted by him in which his brothers are also involved. Gosavi also requested Mumbai police to conduct Sail's inquiry and which minister is behind him.

He has also asked state ministers and leaders from an opposition party to stand behind him and asked the Mumbai police to investigate his allegations.

Refuting Sail's all allegations Gosavi claimed that everything will be cleared from Sail's call records and chats, whom he spoke, where he was taken to and how many offers he received in the last five days alleged Gosavi.

Speaking on Gosavi's arrest, the Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said "In 2019, the Pune police had declared him as a wanted accused in the case and since then he was missing, he was only spotted during the NCB raid on the cruise in Mumbai as a witness". The police recently issued a lookout circular against Gosavi.

Gosavi went missing after his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan aj accused in the cruse drug case went viral, following the Pune police lookout notice against him Gosavi had tried to surrender before Lucknow police earlier.

Sail who is also an independent witness in the case had on Sunday through a notarized affidavit claimed that he overheard Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza talking about pay-off to let Aryan Khan go. Of the alleged ₹ 25 crore pay-off, ₹ 8 crores would be paid to Wankhede, alleged Sail in the affidavit.

Following the allegations, the NCB has launched a vigilance inquiry against Wankhede but stated that the IRS officer will continue to supervise the case.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:19 PM IST