Watch Video: 6 people rescued after 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Bandra

A total of six people have been rescued after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Out of total people rescued, four (two male and two female) have been sent to V N Desai Hospital and two ( one male and one female) to Bandra Bhabha Hospital.

Search operation is in progress, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said in an update.

Earlier, a BMC official said that at least five persons were feared trapped in the debris after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.

At least five persons are feared trapped in the debris, the official said.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot, where a rescue operation has been launched, he said.

Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van are at the site, the official added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 06:44 PM IST