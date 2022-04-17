Watch Video: 18-year-old falls to death from waterfall while clicking selfie in Pune's Talegaon

The craze to click selfies claimed yet another life. Adarsh ​​Mishra, a 18-year-old students of Indira College in Tathawade, fell to death from the Kund Mala waterfall near Talegaon, about 30 km from Pune.

According to police, six students of Indira College, Tathawade, had gone to visit the waterfall. While taking a selfie, Mishra fell and he was washed away.

After the Talegaon MIDC police was informed, the rescue team reached the spot.

However, the search for the body was hampered due to the presence of deep water flow and water hyacinth.

Meanwhile, the body was recovered after 27 hours, local media reported.

