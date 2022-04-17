e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Watch Video: 18-year-old falls to death from waterfall while clicking selfie in Pune's Talegaon

Watch Video: 18-year-old falls to death from waterfall while clicking selfie in Pune's Talegaon

The body was recovered after 27 hours

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Watch Video: 18-year-old falls to death from waterfall while clicking selfie in Pune's Talegaon | Video Screengrab
Watch Video: 18-year-old falls to death from waterfall while clicking selfie in Pune's Talegaon | Video Screengrab
Advertisement

The craze to click selfies claimed yet another life. Adarsh ​​Mishra, a 18-year-old students of Indira College in Tathawade, fell to death from the Kund Mala waterfall near Talegaon, about 30 km from Pune.

According to police, six students of Indira College, Tathawade, had gone to visit the waterfall. While taking a selfie, Mishra fell and he was washed away.

After the Talegaon MIDC police was informed, the rescue team reached the spot.

However, the search for the body was hampered due to the presence of deep water flow and water hyacinth.

Meanwhile, the body was recovered after 27 hours, local media reported.

Watch Video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:44 PM IST