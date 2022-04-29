WATCH: Thane Municipal Corporation chief takes review meeting on monsoon work, instructs all officials to remain available 24x7

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma while addressing all the concerned officials of each and every department of TMC ahead of monsoon warned of strict action against officials whose mobile will remain switched off. The civic body chief ordered that all the officials should keep their mobiles on 24x7.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The TMC chief took a review meeting on Friday, April 29, at Narendra Ballal Hall on the work to be done before and during the monsoon period. Present during the review meeting were additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, municipal engineer Prashant Songra, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner G.G. Godepure, deputy commissioner Dinesh Tayde, deputy commissioner Anagha Kadam, deputy commissioner Shankar Patole and all assistant commissioners and heads of departments.

The civic body chief instructed all the solid waste department officials to complete the ward wise cleaning of the city on time. He also directed all the assistant commissioners to inspect the unauthorised works at the city ward committee level, as well as compile a list of dangerous buildings and demolish the C1 and C2 buildings by relocating the citizens living in the building.

Dr Vipin Sharma further instructed the concerned department to take utmost security at the places where water supply and sewerage works are being carried out in the city. The order was given to ensure that there is no loss of life due to electric shock.

In case of any calamity, instructions were given to decentralise the manpower and machinery so that the relief team could reach the spot in minimum time.

The TMC chief also suggested spraying of drugs from time to time as well as other preventive measures to prevent the spread of epidemics in the rainy season, even though coronavirus infections are currently low.

Special care should be taken to ensure that the emergency room in Thane city is open 24 hours a day and the fire department was also ordered to be vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Corporation is ensuring to take all the necessary measures during the monsoon period and a ward wise disaster management cell will be set up from June 1.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:01 PM IST