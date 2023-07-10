WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot

Twitter

In a horrific incident of hit-and-run caught on camera, two youth crossing a road on their scooty were hit by a speeding car in Mumbai's Vasai on Monday morning.

As per news reports, both the victims are brothers and currently battling for their lives at a hospital near the place of accident. Police have launched an investigation to nab the car driver.

Reports suggest that the brothers were on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan around 6 am on Monday when the speeding car, a white Innova, hit them. Soon after the incident, the driver fled the scene. The brother were identified as Prasad Prajapati and Nitesh Prajapati.