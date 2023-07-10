 WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot

WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot

Reports suggest that the brothers were on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan around 6 am on Monday when the speeding white Innova hit them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

In a horrific incident of hit-and-run caught on camera, two youth crossing a road on their scooty were hit by a speeding car in Mumbai's Vasai on Monday morning.

As per news reports, both the victims are brothers and currently battling for their lives at a hospital near the place of accident. Police have launched an investigation to nab the car driver. 

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that the brothers were on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan around 6 am on Monday when the speeding car, a white Innova, hit them. Soon after the incident, the driver fled the scene. The brother were identified as Prasad Prajapati and Nitesh Prajapati. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Retired Ex-Cop Killed, Another Injured In Hit-And-Run Case
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Pvt Firm, Director Booked by CBI in ₹80 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai: Pvt Firm, Director Booked by CBI in ₹80 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Bombay HC Grants Relief To Pushpak Bullions Director

Bombay HC Grants Relief To Pushpak Bullions Director

WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot

WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot

FPJ Cyber Secure: Software Engineer Duped of ₹40,000 While Ordering Wine Online; Case Registered

FPJ Cyber Secure: Software Engineer Duped of ₹40,000 While Ordering Wine Online; Case Registered

From Tragedy To Resilience: 17 Years Since The 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings

From Tragedy To Resilience: 17 Years Since The 2006 Mumbai Train Bombings