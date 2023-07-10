WATCH: Speeding Innova Hits Two Brothers On Scooty In Mumbai’s Vasai; Driver Flees From Spot

In a horrific incident of hit-and-run caught on camera, two youth crossing a road on their scooty were hit by a speeding car in Mumbai's Vasai on Monday morning.
As per news reports, both the victims are brothers and currently battling for their lives at a hospital near the place of accident. Police have launched an investigation to nab the car driver.
Watch the video here:
Reports suggest that the brothers were on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan around 6 am on Monday when the speeding car, a white Innova, hit them. Soon after the incident, the driver fled the scene. The brother were identified as Prasad Prajapati and Nitesh Prajapati.
