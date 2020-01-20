Watch: Speeding car rams into parked bus in Mumbai's Jogeshwari; driver arrested

Three people sitting in the car, including the driver, Sarvesh Tawde, 23, sustained minor injuries, causing damage to the bus. Jogeshwari Police arrested Tawde and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving.

The incident occurred around 1:15 AM, when the car, GJ-05-JF-0868, driven by a 23-year-old college student, Tawde, hit a metal sheet installed for the metro work, losing control of the vehicle and rammed into the Volvo bus.

"As soon as the car hit the boundary wall of metro work, Tawde's car swerved left, crossing the three-lane road and rammed into the Volvo bus MH-04-JP-0801, parked near Shankarwadi bus stop. Tawde and his friends sustained minor injuries in the accident," said Mahendra Nerlekar, senior inspector of Jogeshwari Police Station.

Ankit Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) said that Tawde and his friends, all residents of Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon (East), had taken the car for a joyride and were heading towards Andheri on the WEH.

"Tawde was not drunk at the time of the incident as the medical tests for alcohol presence were negative. He also had a license and often drove cars for outings," Goyal said.

Police booked and arrested Tawde under relevant sections of the IPC for rash driving (Section 279), act endangering life or personal safety of others (Section 336) and mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (Section 427), along with various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, said Nerlekar.