WATCH: Singer entertains passengers on Dadar-Mahim local with his captivating voice

Kamal Mishra

In a surprising turn of events on the afternoon of May 15th, passengers aboard the 1.37 pm Slow Borivali local train from Dadar to Mahim were treated to a delightful musical performance by an unidentified talented singer. Armed with a microphone and a speaker, the singer captivated commuters with his melodic voice and engaging repertoire.

Contrary to previous incidents of disturbances caused by loud music in train compartments, this singer's performance did not cause inconvenience or disturb fellow passengers. Instead, passengers aboard the relatively empty train seemed to have loved the impromptu performance, as no complaints were reported during the journey.

Videos captured by some passengers showed the singer's performance from Dadar to Mahim. The artist's captivating voice and choice of songs turned an ordinary train ride into an extraordinary musical experience for those on board.

Some passengers not happy

The incident quickly gained attention on social media platforms, with many commuters sharing videos and expressing their appreciation for the spontaneous and talented performance. However, not all passengers were pleased with the disruption caused by the singer.

Vijay Rekha, a regular passenger, expressed discontent on Twitter, stating, "Oh no! Bad move. It's not the 1980s. Everyone has mobiles. It's music everywhere! Why more? It's a nuisance, causing stress. Give peaceful journeys. No music on public transport, please."

Similarly, another passenger voiced their concern, arguing that such acts should not be allowed in public transport.