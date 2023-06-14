WATCH: Second River Bridge Completed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor

In a significant development for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, the construction of the second river bridge has been successfully completed. The completion of this new bridge over the Purna River marks another milestone in the ambitious project, according to Sushma Gaur, spokesperson of the National High Speed Rail Corporation.

Situated between the Bilimora and Surat bullet train stations, the Purna river bridge boasts impressive features that contribute to its structural strength and efficiency. With a length of 360 meters, it is supported by nine full span girders, each measuring 40 meters. The piers have varying heights between 10 meters and 20 meters, and circular piers with diameters of 4 meters and 5 meters are utilized in its construction.

One of the key challenges faced during the foundation work of the Purna river bridge was the rising water level in the river, which would increase by 5-6 meters during high tides on a fortnightly basis. Overcoming this obstacle, the construction team continuously monitored the high and low tides from the Arabian Sea to ensure safe and efficient progress, as stated by Sushma Gaur.

Progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

According to officials, the completion of the second bridge marks a significant milestone in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This project aims to construct a total of 24 bridges along the entire corridor, with 20 bridges in Gujarat and 4 bridges in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, construction activities, including foundation work, pier construction, and other necessary infrastructure work, are ongoing over various rivers such as Sabarmati, Mahi, Narmada, and Tapi in different districts of Gujarat.

Transforming Transportation and Boosting Connectivity

Once completed, the MAHSR corridor is expected to revolutionize transportation between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, significantly reducing travel time and boosting connectivity and economic growth in the region. The successful completion of the second river bridge on the Purna River is a testament to the progress being made in this transformative infrastructure project.

