Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project work underway in full swing

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, a landmark infrastructure initiative, has made remarkable progress in its construction, reaching important milestones as of May 30, 2023. "One of the notable achievements is the completion of 61.3 kilometers of viaduct, which includes a continuous viaduct of 12.6 kilometers near Vadodara and the construction of 48.7 kilometers at various other locations," said an official of the National High Speed Rail Corporation ( NHRCL) adding that this progress signifies a significant step forward in the development of this high-speed rail corridor.

"Furthermore, the project has witnessed substantial advancements in the construction of a 50-kilometer viaduct within a span of just seven months, from October 2022 to May 2023. This rapid progress is a testament to the project's efficiency and dedication to meeting its construction targets," said spokesperson of NHRCL.

Additional details regarding the MAHSR project reveal the extent of the ongoing construction efforts. Piles have been cast over a length of 303 kilometers, while foundations have been laid over 238 kilometers. Piers, supporting the viaduct, have been constructed along a stretch of 198 kilometers. Moreover, an impressive 2178 girders, totaling over 87.1 kilometers, have been cast.

"Construction activities are currently in full swing across the alignment, which passes through eight districts of Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Work on the eight high-speed rail stations, spanning from Vapi to Sabarmati, is progressing at various stages. Notably, the Anand/Nadiad HSR station has achieved a significant milestone by completing the concourse level, which is the first level of the station, spanning 425 meters in length. Rail level slab casting has commenced at Surat, Anand, and Bilimora HSR station," said an official.

In addition, bridge construction work is underway over important rivers such as Narmada, Tapti, Mahi, and Sabarmati. The Par River Bridge has become the first river bridge to be completed, accomplishing this feat in January 2023.

The MAHSR project also emphasizes the training of Indian engineers and work leaders for the high-speed rail track system. A dedicated training facility with three trial lines has been established at the Surat Depot. Approximately 20 Japanese experts are actively providing intensive training to Indian engineers, supervisors, and technicians, certifying their skills and knowledge.

Asked about progress of this Project in Maharashtra , an official said, "Work of construction of underground station in BKC and tunnel up Shilphata is already started, which will be completed within 5 year.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project ( 508 km) remains on track, showcasing commendable progress and reinforcing its significance as a transformative infrastructure endeavor. The high-speed rail corridor is set to revolutionize connectivity and enhance transportation between the two major cities, further bolstering economic development and social integration in the region.