Watch: Salesman killed in hit-and-run accident at Mumbai's Ghatkopar; minor driver, father held

A 29-year-old Ghatkopar based salesman was run over by an SUV driven by a minor teen in Ghatkopar (E) on February 14.

The deceased, identified as Asif Shaikh, was riding a motor scooter when his vehicle was hit by the minor's car near Laxmi Nagar Signal, wherein the latter sped away without providing any medical help.

The Pant Nagar Police have made two arrests in the case-- the minor driver and his father, wherein they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 3.30 pm on February 14, when Shaikh, a resident of Gautam Nagar in Ghatkopar (E), was on his way to work when he had reached the Laxmi Nagar Signal, opposite Rashika Bar.

Suddenly, an SUV driven by the minor dashed Shaikh's bike from behind and dragged him under the wheel for at least 200 meters, while the scooter was crushed in the hit-and-run accident.

Police said that soon after the incident, the minor, who was alone in the car at the time of the incident, sped away from the spot. The locals immediately rushed Shaikh to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Subsequently, a case of causing death due to negligence, rash driving was registered against the driver and a probe was launched.

An officer close to the investigation said that a preliminary probe revealed that the car was driven by the 17-year-old teenager, and subsequently the teen along with his father, Mahesh Kene, a Dombivli resident, was arrested and booked for the charges.

The video of the incident had gone viral on the social media, wherein the official handle of Mumbai Police's Twitter was tagged. Replying to the tweet and the video, Mumbai Police had asked the user to download Mumbai Traffic App and report traffic violations.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 01:30 PM IST