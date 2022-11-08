e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Rishi Sunak's mom-in-law Sudha Murthy touches feet of Sambhajirao Bhide, key accused in Bhima Koregaon violence

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Sangli: Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy met Shiv Pratishthan founder Sambhajirao Bhide in Maharashtra's Sangli on Monday.

She also sought his Sambhajirao Bhide's blessings during the event held in Maharashtra.

Murthy is a well-known author who has contributed to English and Kannada literature. She has also been a chairperson of the Infosys Foundation and retired on December 31, 2021.

Notably, Sambhajirao Bhide has been the main accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case on January 1, which left one person dead and injured several others, including 10 policemen.

This violence erupted after some people, reportedly with saffron flags, pelted stones at cars heading towards the village for the commemoration of the 200 years of the Bhima-Koregaon war on New Year's Day.

Dalit leaders and workers at the village had alleged that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide instigated the violence.

