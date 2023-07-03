Watch: Raj Thackeray Terms NCP Split As 'Political Drama', Says 'Couldn't Have Happened Without Sharad Pawar's Permission'

Raj Thackeray | PTI

Ajit Pawar's move has sparked a political firestorm in Maharashtra. With Ajit Pawar becoming Deputy CM, the attack from Sharad Pawar's camp has intensified.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has raised questions over authenticity of the split.

During a press conference at his Mumbai residence, Raj Thackeray stated, "You see, it's worth understanding that whether Dilip Walse-Patil, Praful Patel, or Chhagan Bhujbal, these individuals will not simply leave the party. This is a political dram and could not happen without Sharad Pawar's permission. Even if Supriya Sule becomes a minister at the centre tomorrow, it wouldn't surprise me. All of these things began with the morning oath ceremony, followed by the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress forming a coalition. So, who is the enemy and who is the friend? There's no morality left in Maharashtra politics."

Raj Thackeray on Sunday had said Sharad Pawar wanted to remove Uddhav Thackeray's burden, and that led do the Ajit Pawar joining the government. "The first team of Pawar has gone for the power, and as soon as possible, the second team will also join the power," Raj Thackeray said.

He further mentioned that BJP was not pleased with the significance given to Eknath Shinde, and an antidote to it has been found. Therefore, the current state of Maharashtra's politics, which stands before the nation today, is a quagmire.

Raj Thackeray expressed his disappointment by saying that the state's politics, which once provided knowledge to the nation, has fallen so low that it breaks his heart to think about the future of Maharashtra.