WATCH: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off New Bengaluru-Mumbai Express Train; Check Time & Schedule Here

Mumbai: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on May 17 virtually flagged off a new express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, marking a major step in strengthening connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The inaugural run of the train was flagged off today, while regular services will begin from Bengaluru on May 23 and from Mumbai on May 24.

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The SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Mumbai Express will operate as a bi-weekly service. The new train is also expected to improve regional connectivity and contribute to the economic growth of Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Tejasvi Surya, who also attended the virtual inauguration, said that a new direct train from Bengaluru to Mumbai was flagged off today, nearly 30 years after the first such service began in 1983.

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SMVT Bengaluru–LTT Mumbai Express Train Details

Train No 16554 between LTT and SMVB will run every Sunday and Wednesday, which will depart at 11.15 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 10.30 pm.

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While Train No 16553 will depart every Saturday and Tuesday, it will depart from Bengaluru at 8.35 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 8.40 pm the next day.

The train will connect major cultural and tourist hubs in between as it will halt at Bengaluru- Sampige Road - Davangere - Karajgi- Hubballi- Belagavi- Miraj-Sangli-Karad- Satara-Lonand- Pune- Lonavala-Karjat- Kalyan-Thane-LTT.

According to the DRM Central Railway, the new train will run between LTT-Bengaluru twice a week, offering improved travel options for passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai regions. Moreover, the train will run with 17 LHB coaches, which will comprise 6 sleeper, 1 Seating-cum-Luggage (SLR) and 1 Powercar.

Vande Bharat Train Between Mumbai and Bengaluru Soon

Additionally, the Union Minister today also announced that the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between the two cities is also expected to start between July or August. The train will operate from Bengaluru and Mumbai in the evening and reach the destination early morning next day.

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