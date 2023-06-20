 Watch: Railway Constable Saves Life Of Elderly Woman Who Was Crossing Railway Track
Watch: Railway Constable Saves Life Of Elderly Woman Who Was Crossing Railway Track

Constable Ghondiba Dattu Navle, 30, spotted the elderly woman jumping onto the tracks of platform number 1 in a bid to cross the line. As she was trying to climb the platform, she saw a train and got extremely panicked.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
article-image

According to Andheri government railway police senior Inspector Vivek Deore, the incident took place at 2pm on Tuesday when constable Ghondiba Dattu Navle, 30, spotted the elderly woman jumping onto the tracks of platform number 1 in a bid to cross the line. As she was trying to climb the platform, she saw a train and got extremely panicked.

Without wasting a moment, Navle swung into action. He swiftly grabbed hold of the woman, and pulled her back to safety just in the nick of time, thus preventing a potentially fatal incident. After coming to her senses, the woman profusely thanked Navle for his selfless act.

Without wasting a moment, Navle swung into action. He swiftly grabbed hold of the woman, and pulled her back to safety just in the nick of time, thus preventing a potentially fatal incident. After coming to her senses, the woman profusely thanked Navle for his selfless act.

Mumbai: Alert WR Employee Risks Life To Save Passenger In Daring Train Rescue At Borivali Station;...
article-image

