Watch: Railway Constable Saves Life Of Elderly Woman Who Was Crossing Railway Track

A railway constable's courageous act of saving an elderly woman's life at the Mahim railway station has gained widespread acclaim, after a video capturing his bravery went viral. According to Andheri government railway police senior Inspector Vivek Deore, the incident took place at 2pm on Tuesday when constable Ghondiba Dattu Navle, 30, spotted the elderly woman jumping onto the tracks of platform number 1 in a bid to cross the line. As she was trying to climb the platform, she saw a train and got extremely panicked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Without wasting a moment, Navle swung into action. He swiftly grabbed hold of the woman, and pulled her back to safety just in the nick of time, thus preventing a potentially fatal incident. After coming to her senses, the woman profusely thanked Navle for his selfless act.