Watch: Pune Police sing to maintain social distance as city records first coronavirus death

A team of Pune Police's Dattawadi police station sang to create awareness about the recent coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the world, claiming 34,019 lives and infecting 724,748 people globally.
The song, on the lines of A.R.Rahman's Chale Chalo, was posted by ANI on Monday. "Through this song we are urging people to maintain social distance and wash hands regularly to prevent the spread of Coronavirus," said Pune Police ASI Pramod Kalamkar.
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, the city recorded its first coronavirus death on Monday. A 52-year-old male patient who had tested positive of the novel coronavirus died at a private hospital. Reportedly, the patient had Diabetes and Hypertension. He was diagnosed of the disease on March 22.
"A 52-year-old man who had tested positive for Coronavirus has passed away around noon today. He suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. There are total 32 Coronavirus cases in Pune," said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
Earlier, Kerala Police also raised awareness among the people to wash their hands through a video. They were seen grooving to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 1071 (including 942 active cases, 99 cured/discharged cases and 29 deaths), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
