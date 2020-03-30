Watch: Pune Police sing to maintain social distance as city records first coronavirus death

Meanwhile, the city recorded its first coronavirus death on Monday. A 52-year-old male patient who had tested positive of the novel coronavirus died at a private hospital. Reportedly, the patient had Diabetes and Hypertension. He was diagnosed of the disease on March 22.

"A 52-year-old man who had tested positive for Coronavirus has passed away around noon today. He suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He was admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. There are total 32 Coronavirus cases in Pune," said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Earlier, Kerala Police also raised awareness among the people to wash their hands through a video. They were seen grooving to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Watch Video: