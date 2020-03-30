Social distancing missing? Ludhiana's vegetable market witnesses heavy crowd amid lockdown due to coronavirus; Watch video

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday stamped relaxations granted by the Chandigarh administration daily for eight hours amidst the curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) against the decision to open shops in the city for some duration, the court through video conference observed it was a policy matter.

At the same time, a bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and R.K. Jain asked the authorities to observe a physical distance and its parameters while providing essential items.

Also, the administration was asked to monitor and regulate the process by taking stringent action against the violators.

The administration's order of March 27 to relax curfew was valid and issued in larger public interest and the scope of judicial interference in a policy matter was very limited, the court observed.

The decision to daily open all essential item shops from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of V.P. Singh Badnore, Governor, Punjab and Administrator, Chandigarh, on March 27.

After two days of hiatus, one more patient in Punjab was tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total count to 39 with two deaths, both elderly, officials said.