Watch: Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire in Pune's Dhanori, company launches probe

Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune's Dhanori area on Saturday.
In a video shared on social media, the electric scooter, parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, could be seen completely engulfed in fire.
This caused me to reconsider my decision of buying #OLA.— sandip habib (@sandip_habib) March 26, 2022
Thinking about cancelling the order #OLAS1PRO #Olascooter #olaelectric #jointherevolution @bhash @OlaElectric @varundubey @MORTHIndia PLEASE ISSUE OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THIS pic.twitter.com/E9PhZRZ5PX
In a statement, the company said that they are investigating the root cause of the incident and will share the updates shortly.
"We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We're in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe," Ola's statement read.
Assuring appropriate action, Ola reiterated that vehicle safety is of "paramount importance" for the company.
"Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days," the statement further read.