WATCH: 'Not good for your seniority or your age' Union minister Amit Shah loses his cool in Lok Sabha after interruption from TMC MP

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lost his cool in the Lok Sabha. Shah was interrupted by TMC MP Saugata Roy while he was speaking.

Taking a stern tone, the Home minister went on to tell Roy that this kind of interruption in between is neither good for his seniority nor his age. Shah said, "If you want to speak I will sit down and you continue for 10 minutes. Being such a senior MP, this doesn't suit you. It's neither good for your seniority nor your age."

Shah goes on to sit down refusing to speak after which the Speaker of the House requests him to stand up and speak. A seemingly angry Shah says, "You should understand the gravity of the topic and not do this all the time. You should not have spoken." One of ministers from the house asks him why does he get so angry, to which Shah says that he is not getting angry, he is just explaining it to Roy because sometimes even the elders need to be made to understand things.

Shah was speaking on the policies adopted by the Government of India on the drug menace in the country.

Watch video here:

Shah vows to put big criminals involved in narcotics trafficking behind bars

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday vowed to put big criminals involved in narcotics trafficking behind bars in the next two years, saying profits from the drug trade were being used to finance terrorism and the "dirty money" was detrimental to the country's economy.

Responding to a short-duration discussion in Lok Sabha on the problem of drug abuse in the country and steps taken by the government to control it, Shah said the Centre has empowered the Border Security Force, Seema Suraksha Bal and Assam Rifles to register cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Shah also lashed out at those politicising the issue, saying agencies cannot work effectively if they are powerless.

"Powers have been given to security forces, but some states have said that their powers have been taken away. If we do not give powers to our agencies, how will they be able to work? We must have faith in our security forces, those politicising the issue are supporting drug trafficking," the Home Minister said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spelt out a zero-tolerance policy against the drugs trade and has set a goal of a drugs-free India for the Home Ministry.

