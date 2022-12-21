Amit Shah on drug menace: Profits being made from drugs are utilised for terrorism |

Addressing the Parliament on Wednesday, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, said, "The drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations. The profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well. All the states and UTs have to fight together against the drug menace. We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports and airports. Revenue dept, NCB and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace being on the same page."

He said that the government has zero-tolerance towards drugs, he also said that there are countries using the drugs money to spread terrorism.

"Our govt has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy," he further said.

NCB can conduct probes across the country. NCB is ready to help each & every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the NIA can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country: Union Home min Amit Shah on the drug menace

