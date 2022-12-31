WATCH: Mumbai's Asalpha flooded after pipeline burst |

Mumbai: A shocking yet disastrous incident took place when a pipeline laid in Ghatkopar's Asalpha area burst out on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Within minutes, the area got flooded with a huge amount of water that leaked from the 72-inch big pipeline.

The force of water was so strong that water flew upto 10 ft high at the burst point. The waves of water quickly entered the houses and shops in the surrounding area. Due to this, the entire belongings of the house were washed away leaving furniture damaged.

Complete chaos due to sudden flooding among residents

There was complete chaos in the flooded areas as residents were very scared due to this sudden incident. Some immediately turned off the electricity while some took the support of the attic to save their lives.

Women, children and elderly people faced issues to get rescued from the waist-deep water which was flooding more with time. The houses were filled with dirt and mud that entered houses from the drain. People spent the night pumping out water from their houses.

Fire brigade and BMC officials depolyed at spot

Citizens immediately informed the BMC, fire brigade and other officials about the incident. However, not a single officer was seen at the spot until morning. Fire brigade and BMC officials were seen deployed on the spot on Saturday morning.

Read Also Mumbai updates: 100 more Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray clinics to come up in city by Jan 26