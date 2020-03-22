Watch: Mumbai residents respond to PM Modi's Janta Curfew challenge, bring the house down

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi addressed the nation and said to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday. "On Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, no one will leave their houses and observe Janata curfew," said Modi. Modi added that at 5 pm on Sunday, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them.

Meanwhile, 341 patients have tested positive in the country and 7 have died so far due to the deadly virus.