Watch: Mumbai residents respond to PM Modi's Janta Curfew challenge, bring the house down

People in Mumbai responded to PM Narendra Modi's call and took the Janta Curfew challenge on Sunday. They were seen clapping and ringing bells at 5 pm to appreciate the tremendous amount of hardwork the health staff at various hospitals in the country have done and are continuing to do amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch Videos:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked everyone for appreciating those fighting coronavirus. However, PM Modi added, "It is a beginning of victory in a long battle." He urged everyone to keep following 'social distancing'.
Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi addressed the nation and said to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday. "On Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, no one will leave their houses and observe Janata curfew," said Modi. Modi added that at 5 pm on Sunday, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them.
Meanwhile, 341 patients have tested positive in the country and 7 have died so far due to the deadly virus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)