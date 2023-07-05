WATCH: Mumbai Man Smokes Ganja Inside Women's Compartment In Local Train Despite Protests From Commuters; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Mumbai Man Smoke Ganja Inside Local Train Despite Protests From Commuters; Video Goes Viral | Twitter/ Screengrab

Mumbai local trains have their own ethos. The lifeline of suburban transport, have been in the news at times for the wrong reasons. Recently, a young lad boarded the ladies' compartment of a local train and later was spotted smoking which drew ire from the commuters. This happened during peak hours and despite their best efforts to deboard him, it was in vain.

Man smokes cannabis inside a local train

In the incident that played out on Tuesday evening, an alleged drug addict boarded a ladies compartment of a local train heading towards Badlapur. Initially the women kept glaring at him and later began protesting when he refused to get down.

As the train began approaching suburban Dadar railway station, he took out intoxicants and began smoking. Commuters suspected that he was smoking ganja or marijuana. In a minute-long edited video uploaded by Mumbai News on Twitter shows the incident.

Smoking on local trains is an offence and sale or consumption of cannabis is illegal in India.

Accused boarded ladies compartment of ladies room

According to reports, the accused commuter had boarded the 7.14pm CSMT (Mumbai) to Badlapur Local and had boarded the train at Byculla. The man was removed from the compartment by women Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Kurla station.

It is not known as to what action was initiated against him and what was his intention behind boarding the ladies compartment.

Men boarding ladies compartment

It has often been obserseved that men board ladies compartment and in a similar incident, a man had entered Kasara-CSMT train which was heading towards CSMT. The incident happened on Tuesday, July 3.