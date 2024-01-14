Watch: Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Hours After Quitting Congress

Former minister and Congress MP Milind Deora on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde in Chief Minister's presence. Several former corporators and Congress workers have reportedly joined the Shiv Sena along with Deora.

Deora had tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party on Sunday morning. Eknath Shinde welcomed Deora into the Shiv Sena by presenting him with a saffron flag.

After joining the Shinde camp, Deora left no stones unturned to slam his previous party.

Addressing the media after joining Shiv Sena, Deora said, "I have been receiving a lot of phone calls since morning that why did I sever 55-year-old ties of my family with Congress party...I was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade. Unfortunately, today's Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004. Had Congress and UBT given importance to constructive & positive suggestions and merit & capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn't have been here. Eknath Shinde had to make a major decision, I had to make a major decision..."

On Sunday, Milind Deora officially announced his departure from the primary membership of the Congress, describing it as the "conclusion of a significant chapter" in his political journey.

While announcing his decision to quit Congress, Deora wrote on X, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

Milind Deora had reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in the state concerning the imminent Lok Sabha elections. Uddhav Thackeray leads Shiv Sena (UBT), which is affiliated with the Opposition alliance.