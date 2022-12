Massive fire breaks out at a air filter company in Pune | ANI

Pune: Massive fire breaks out in an Air filter company near Bhima Koregaon area of Shirur town in Pune.

According to ANI report, six fire tenders have reached the spot. Two workers were injured.

