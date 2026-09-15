WATCH: Massive 9-Foot Python Found In Mumbai's Bandra East, Safely Rescued & Released Into Forest |

Mumbai: Mumbai: A massive Indian python, measuring approximately nine feet, was found in the Kherwadi area of Bandra East, triggering concern among residents. Visuals showing the huge reptile being rescued have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

According to reports, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey reached the spot after receiving information about the python and carefully rescued the reptile.

A video shared on X shows Dubey handling the massive python during the rescue operation in Bandra East. Mumbai Police personnel can also be seen present at the spot as the reptile is brought under control.

मुंबई के बांद्रा में 9 फीट लंबा अजगर मिला



मुंबई के बांद्रा ईस्ट के खेरवाड़ी इलाके में करीब 9 फीट लंबा इंडियन पाइथन मिला. सूचना मिलने के बाद स्नेक रेस्क्यू एक्सपर्ट विक्की दुबे मौके पर पहुंचे और सावधानी के साथ अजगर का रेस्क्यू किया. रेस्क्यू के बाद उसे जंगल में उसके प्राकृतिक… pic.twitter.com/4BSfc2CNhO — zingabad (@zingabad) September 15, 2026

Python Released Into Forest

According to reports, the python was safely rescued and subsequently released into its natural habitat in a forest.

The sighting comes amid several recent incidents involving snakes being spotted in and around residential and public areas during the monsoon season, raising concerns among residents.

People are generally advised not to approach or attempt to handle snakes themselves and instead alert trained rescuers or the concerned authorities.

Snake Falls Near Tourists At Amboli Ghat

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, tourists at Amboli Ghat were startled after a snake suddenly fell from above near them at the popular destination's main waterfall on Sunday morning.

A young child had a narrow escape, moving aside moments before the snake landed near him.

The dramatic incident was captured on video. The footage shows startled tourists quickly moving away from the spot after the snake falls among them.

A FAMILY WAS ENJOYING A PEACEFUL MOMENT UNDER A WATERFALL… 💦😳



Then suddenly, something came falling from above. 🐍🚨



Everyone froze when they realized what had just landed near them.



The reaction says it all…



Watch till the end. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YlFKHjp9R6 — sunil kumar rana (@1984sunil) September 13, 2026

The reptile can subsequently be seen slithering towards the rocks and flowing water before disappearing.

The unexpected appearance of the snake briefly triggered panic among tourists gathered near the waterfall before the situation returned to normal.

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