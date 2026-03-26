Watch: Maharashtra's First-Ever 2000 Drone Show On Auspicious Occasion Of Ram Navami At Azad Maidan

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Maharashtra's cultural department organised a 2,000-drone show at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan. The large-scale drone display illuminated the night sky with stunning formations celebrating Maharashtra’s rich culture, history and traditions. This was Maharashtra's First-Ever 2000 Drone Show.

The drone show depicted Lord Shri Ram holding a bow and arrow in a ready-to-aim pose, accompanied by background score and voiceover. The aerial show also featured Lord Ganesha, Sant Dnyaneshwar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Among political leaders displayed in the drone show were CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Sunetra Pawar, and Minister Ashish Shelar.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visual spectacle was experienced by a sea of Mumbaikars. Those who missed this first-of-its-kind display can visit on the second day, 27 March, from 7 pm onwards.

How To Reach Azad Maidan

Reaching Azad Maidan is convenient via Mumbai’s local train network.

From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT):

Azad Maidan is just a short 7-10 minute walk from the station. Exit towards DN Road and head towards the maidan.

From Churchgate Railway Station:

You can either take a quick 5-minute taxi/auto ride or enjoy a 12–15 minute walk via Veer Nariman Road.

Given the expected crowd, visitors are advised to arrive early and preferably use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.