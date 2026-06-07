WATCH: CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Disability-Run Mitti Cafe At Navi Mumbai Airport; Here's All You Need To Know

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Mitti Cafe at the Navi Mumbai International Airport on June 6. The cafe is operated by persons with disabilities, which aims to promote inclusive employment opportunities. During his visit, the CM interacted with the staff with disabilities and inquired about their work.

Taking to his official social media handles, the CM has also shared pictures and videos of his visit. His visit came on Saturday when the CM unveiled a 12-foot bronze bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on an eight-foot pedestal at Terminal 1 of NMIA.

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All You Need to Know About Mitti Cafe

Mitti Cafe offers employment opportunities for people with disabilities by training and hiring them in their cafes.

Their mission is to enable and empower people with disabilities to be economically independent, confident, and live with dignity".

Notably, it runs more than 50 cafes across the country in public and institutional spaces, including the Supreme Court of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Gujarat High Court, Kolkata High Court, and airports in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Lucknow. According to its website, its cafes are managed by hundreds of adults with disabilities and have served over 10 million meals.

Over the years, the cafe has received visits from several prominent leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mitti Cafe at NMIA in October 2025. Apart from this, Mitti Cafe outlets across the country have been visited by several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, President Droupadi Murmu and former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

CM Fadnavis Unveils Shivaji Statue

The statue has been cast in copper-alloy bronze based on a model approved by the Directorate of Art, Government of Maharashtra. According to officials, the project took more than eight months to complete and has been designed as a permanent tribute to the vision, leadership and enduring legacy of the founder of the Maratha Empire.

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