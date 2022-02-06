Watch: Lata Mangeshkar cremated with full state honours; Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs attend

It was around noon on Sunday, when Anita Kamble came to know about the demise of her favourite singer whom she praised like God, never having met or seen her diety, yet she wanted to meet her even though she was not able to see her.

Kamble, a resident of Matunga, who was in Pune on Sunday afternoon, took a cab and came to Mumbai. She came walking to Shivaji Park where lakhs of others were paying homage to the legendary singer. "At the public area, I waited without having a glimpse of her but, I felt her in my heart," said Kamble who is visually impaired.

Remembering Lata Didi, Kamble said that she has won a singing award by singing the veteran's song. The police also permitted her entry from the opposite direction to pay tribute.

There were lakhs of others like Anita who thronged the Shivaji Park on Sunday to pay homage to the legendary singer. The queue for darshan which opened as soon as her body was brought to Shivaji Park for last rites, continued for several hours and many chose to wait at the site even after then.

From youngsters to senior citizens all thronged to Shivaji Park on Sunday to bid adieu to their favourite singer, some were carrying placards while some were trying to capture her in their mobile camera's while some were on video calls showing their loved one's the last glimpse of Lata Didi, her legendary songs mostly Marathi were being played at the Shivaji Park in the evening as well. Those who waited for hours in the queue were also singing Lata Didi's songs in her memory.

She was given a guard of honour while the Indian Army provided their vehicle for the funeral which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

When her body was brought to Shivaji Park, first homage were paid on behalf of President Ram Nath Kovind followed by the Prime Minister, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Celebrities across all the categories were present today who attended the funeral including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, director Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Shankar Mahadevan, actor Ranbir Kapoor among others. While Amitabh Bachhan had visited Mangeshkar's residence Prabhukunj with his daughter Shweta, where Lata Didi was taken from the hospital.

State finance minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present at Shivaji Park.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people, " wrote PM in his message on Twitter.

"With the departure of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

