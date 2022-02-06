Did you know? Lata Mangeshkar had helped raise Rs 20 lakh for the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away after a 28-day-long battle with Covid-19, pneumonia and related issues here at 8:12 am on Sunday morning, leaving behind a legacy that will be hard to match.

Lata Mangeshkar wasn't just one of India's greatest singers ever but also a huge cricket fan. On several occasions, the singer spoke about her love for the game and would even tweet about Indian cricket team's victories in recent years.

However, not many know taht the singer's love for cricket goes back decades- to when India wasn't a global cricketing superpower. In fact, she had a role to play in the celebrations after team India's first major global cricket triumph, the 1983 World Cup victory.

According to media reports, after Kapil Dev and his team beat West Indies in the finals of the World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India wanted to felicitate and honour the team. However, the cash-strapped board did not have enough funds for it. It was then that cricket administrator Raj Singh Dungarpur turned to Lata Mangeshkar for help.

Union minister NKP Salve, who was President of BCCI then, revealed that in Dungarpur's biography, “Raj Singh came up with a brilliant idea of requesting Lata Mangeshkar to do a musical programme in Delhi to raise money for the purpose, as the BCCI was not flush with funds in those days.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ Lata Mangeshkar: Rare Unseen Photos

According to Hindustan Times, the late singer had recounted the incident in an interview. "I said I will definitely do it. I reached Delhi on 17th August and I did a special show. Suresh Wadekar and Nitin Mukesh, son of Mukesh Bhaiya also supported in this show. Rajiv Gandhi was also present in that show," she said.

The highlight of the concert was a special song composed by Pandit Hridyanath Mangeshkar, Lata's composer brother. The song 'Bharat Vishwa Vijeta' saw the cricketers also sing along on the stage. In the end, the concert ended up raising Rs 20 lakh, a princely sum in 1983

Also, Lata Mangeshkar had not charged a penny for the performance.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 12:13 PM IST