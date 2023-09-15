Emotional Moment For Mumbaikars! Last Non-AC Double-Decker Red Bus Leaves From Marol Depot (WATCH)

The Last non AC Double Decker red bus left from Marol Depot this morning. | Twitter

IMumbai bids farewell to the iconic non-AC Double-Decker red bus. The Last non AC Double Decker red bus left from Marol Depot this morning. In a poignant moment for the city of Mumbai, the beloved non-AC Double-Decker red bus, a symbol of the city's charm and nostalgia, is officially retiring from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiative's service today.

In the video that has been shared on social media, the last bus is seen adorned with balloons and flowers. The video shows the bus taking a smooth slow swerve before it set out from Marol depot for it's last journey. It seemed to have a few excited passengers in it, while all its windows were shut except for the driver's.

For generations of Mumbai residents, the Double-Decker bus has held a special place in their hearts, going beyond being a mere means of transport. It has gracefully traversed the lively streets of Mumbai for an impressive 86 years. However, as of September 15, 2023, these iconic buses will bid farewell to the city's roads, symbolizing the conclusion of a remarkable era.

As per the announcement by BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport), the final day of service for these beloved non-air-conditioned double-decker red buses will see them operating on the route between Agarkar Chowk and Seepz bus station. BEST has organized more than a dozen trips along this route to give a fitting farewell to this cherished mode of transportation.

As of October's first week, even the open-deck double-decker buses, cherished for their role as sightseeing attractions since the 1990s, will vanish from the streetscape. However BEST, a civic transport and electricity provider entity, has confirmed this shift and the started process of procurement of a few open double decker buses.

Farewell ceremony

To bid farewell to this iconic vehicle, a heartfelt farewell ceremony has been organized through 'Aapli Best Apapachachashtya.' All passengers, bus enthusiasts, and the general public are invited to join in this emotional event, which will take place on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Agarkar Chowk, Andheri East, starting at 5:30 PM.

This ceremony is a tribute to the memories, stories, and journeys shared by countless Mumbaikars who have ridden these double-decker buses over the years.

