WATCH l Thane: Thieves break window of businessman's car and flee with bag containing 3 lakh cash

Valuables kept in a parked car can be very dangerous in India. There have been numerous instances where thieves have broken windows of parked vehicles to steal valuables. In one such incidence, thieves broke the window of a businessman's car in Bhiwandi and fled with a bag kept in it.
The bag had 3 lakh cash. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV.
This CCTV footage has been obtained from Dapoda Complex in Bhiwandi.
Read Also
Mumbai: Container truck gets stuck under King's Circle railway bridge yet again; watch video
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)