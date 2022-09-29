WATCH l Thane: Thieves break window of businessman's car and flee with bag containing 3 lakh cash | Photo: Representative Image

Valuables kept in a parked car can be very dangerous in India. There have been numerous instances where thieves have broken windows of parked vehicles to steal valuables. In one such incidence, thieves broke the window of a businessman's car in Bhiwandi and fled with a bag kept in it.

The bag had 3 lakh cash. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV.

This CCTV footage has been obtained from Dapoda Complex in Bhiwandi.