 WATCH: Jumma Masjid Chief Shoaib Khatib Denies Joining BJP
WATCH: Jumma Masjid Chief Shoaib Khatib Denies Joining BJP

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Jumma Masjid Chief Shoaib Khatib Denies Joining BJP | Twitter

Mumbai: President of the famed Jumma Masjid Shoaib Khatib has vehemently denied report in an English daily on Sunday as per which he has joined the BJP. Khatib told the Free Press Journal that on Saturday that president of the Mumbai BJP and MLA Ashish Shelar had visited the masjid, which is located near Crawford market, along with a few BJP functionaries.

Courtesy Call

It was a purely courtesy call. In the past, several non-Hindu leaders and diplomats had visited the masjid and due courtesies were extended to them. Shelar's visit was no different, he added.

BJP leaders visit mosque

“It is shocking that news of this visit has been distorted and made to appear that I have joined the BJP. Neither myself nor any other trustee of the masjid have joined the BJP,” Khatib added.

article-image
