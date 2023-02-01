WATCH: Illegal fishing poses threat to biodiversity at Andheri's Lokhandwala lake; visuals surface |

Mumbai: Lokhandwala lake in Andheri West is a prime location for bird watching, attracting a large number of native and migratory birds during winter. The lake is surrounded by a mangrove patch and is considered a haven for bird enthusiasts. However, the peaceful existence of the birds is being threatened by illegal fishing activities in the lake.

@MumbaiPolice at lokhandwala back road , there is a lake where fishing is prohibited,some people laying nets here .pl take action pic.twitter.com/t2S5o5ygvT — Hemant Vora 🇮🇳 (@HemantVora16) January 29, 2023

Video showed illegal fishing activities

On January 29, a video of two men engaged in fishing activities in the lake was tweeted by a local resident, Hemant Vora, bringing attention to the issue. Despite the lake being located in the jurisdiction of the Versova police and being declared a forest by the then-Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray in June 2022, illegal fishing continues to pose a threat to the biodiversity of the lake.

Citizen's Association appealed authorities to give the water body protected status

The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA) has been appealing to the authorities to give the water body protected status and to take action against illegal fishing activities. Dhaval Shah, the chairman of LOCA, emphasized the need for immediate steps to be taken by the collector and government to protect the lake, calling it the "jewel of Andheri."

Local residents have also expressed concern about the degradation of the lake and the impact it will have on the wildlife. Mona Rathore, a resident, called for law enforcers to take stringent action against those engaging in illegal activities, while Karan Jotwani, another resident, emphasized the importance of protecting the lake as a sanctuary for bird lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Sunjoy Monga, an environmentalist and naturalist, has written a letter to the former Environment Minister and has expressed concern about the lack of administrative control in the absence of the formalization of the change of status for the lake area. Monga has called the lake the last of such bird-rich water bodies in the western suburbs and has emphasized the need for urgent action to save it from degradation.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)