Watch: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide In Maharashtra's Palghar; Authorities Warn Tourists & Trekkers To Avoid Visiting Tandulwadi Fort

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and severe flooding in Maharashtra's Palghar. |

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides and severe flooding in Maharashtra's Palghar district, disrupting normal life and raising serious safety concerns across the region.

A video circulating on social media shows a landslide blocking the main access road to Tandulwadi Fort. Following the incident, authorities have urged tourists and trekkers to avoid visiting the fort for the next few days, citing unsafe conditions caused by continuous rainfall.

Palghar, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall-triggered landslides have blocked the main access road to Tandulwadi Fort, prompting authorities to urge tourists and trekkers to avoid visiting the fort for the next few days due to safety concerns pic.twitter.com/bsm9X308yO — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

Landslide blocks fort access

Visuals captured by IANS on Sunday show that, due to the landslide, debris has accumulated in the region. Following the incident, authorities have also urged tourists and trekkers to avoid visiting the fort for a few days due to the adverse conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, another video from Palghar's Kelve area has gone viral, showing a family of eight, including young children, stranded on the roof of their house for nearly four hours after heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding.

Palghar - A distressing video from Palghar’s Kelve area has gone viral, showing a family of eight — including young children — trapped on the roof of their house for nearly four hours during heavy rainfall two days ago. The incident occurred in Devipada, Kelve, where torrential… pic.twitter.com/IjIvcl7PEi — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 11, 2026

The incident took place in Devipada, Kelve, where torrential rain caused floodwaters to surround the family's house from all sides, leaving them with no way to escape. With water levels continuing to rise, the family, including toddlers, sought refuge on the rooftop.

According to the video, the family has alleged that they received no help or rescue assistance for four long hours despite being visibly stranded. It was only after the floodwaters began to recede that they were able to climb down safely with their children.

Family keeps body on rooftop

In another heartbreaking incident reported from Palghar, a family was forced to keep the body of a deceased relative on the rooftop of their house after floodwaters inundated their village.

According to the Hindustan Times, 55-year-old Anusuya Manohar Lilaka, a resident of Devipada near Kelve railway station, died late on July 5 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka. Her family brought her body by ambulance up to Kelwe Road railway station, but they could not reach their village because the road was flooded. The underpass beneath a railway bridge was submerged under four to five feet of water.

With no other option, the family carried the body on their shoulders through the flooded stretch to reach their home. Soon after, heavy rain lashed the area again, causing floodwaters to rise. To prevent the body from being swept away, the family placed it on the rooftop and covered it with a black plastic sheet. After nearly 12 hours, when the water level receded, they were finally able to perform her last rites on the afternoon of July 6.