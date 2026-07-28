Watch: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Nagpur, Triggers Severe Waterlogging; Stranded School Students Rescued Safely

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Nagpur has triggered severe waterlogging at Somalwar School in Khamla on Rana Pratap Nagar Road, with knee-deep water inundating the campus and playground, creating panic among locals. Despite the heavy rainfall, schools in the locality remained functional as usual. However, the waterlogged campus raised concerns over the safety of students.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Continuous rainfall since morning caused severe waterlogging at Somalwar School in Khamla on Rana Pratap Nagar Road, with knee-deep water inundating the campus and playground. The Municipal Corporation's Fire Department launched a rescue operation, safely… pic.twitter.com/dCFjQivIfz — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2026

Students evacuated from school

Upon receiving information that students were inside their classrooms while water continued to accumulate outside, posing a safety risk, the Municipal Corporation's Fire Department immediately launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated the students, prioritising their safety.

Nagpur - Ongoing rain in the city has caused water to accumulate on the playground of Somalwar School in Pratap Nagar. With the school remaining functional, the waterlogged ground has raised concerns that students may face difficulties. Officials indicated that ongoing road… pic.twitter.com/aDMD5Nv0CZ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

Visuals shared on the internet show severe flooding in parts of the city after continuous rainfall since morning led to water accumulation in the area. The footage further shows floodwater entering the premises of nearby residential buildings.

IMD issues Yellow Alert

During the rescue operation, children were seen being safely evacuated by the officials. The visuals further showed the rescue team wading through the waterlogged area to move the stranded students to a safer place amid the heavy showers.

Nagpur - Light rain has been lashing Nagpur since morning, leading to the beginning of water accumulation in several parts of the city.The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rainfall today and forecasted moderate to heavy showers during the afternoon… pic.twitter.com/CU6JGw6yzh — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

Amid the downpour that battered the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the day and forecast moderate to heavy showers during the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, officials indicated that ongoing road construction work in the surrounding area is a possible reason for the waterlogging.

Owing to continuous rainfall across Maharashtra, authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary outings and remain indoors, as several rain-related incidents have been reported. In addition, authorities have prohibited tourists from entering waterfalls, ghats and hill stations in parts of the state due to safety concerns during the monsoon season.