WATCH: Fireballs, stones, & beer bottles thrown at estate agent's office in Thane after he refuses to pay drunkards

WATCH: Fireballs, stones & beer bottles thrown at estate agent office in Thane after he refuses to pay drunkards | FPJ

Thane: Two drunkards in Ulhasnagar tried to spread terror among citizens by throwing fireballs, stones and beer bottles at an estate agent office on December 15. The businessman had refused to give them money after which the goons got angry. The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against the two drunkards under various IPC sections.

According to the initial information Prem Bhojraj Sharma (29) a real estate agent by profession resides in Camp 1 in Ulhasnagar. He has office in the same locality which is run by the name Yash Housing.

Case registered against two accused

A police inspector from Ulhasnagar police station said, "Prem Sharma, (29) an estate agent has office in Ulhasnagar Camp number 5. The accused Mayur Limbchia alias Kalu and Sonu Limbchia used to ask for money from Prem for drinking alcohol and Prem used to give them money. On December 14, the accused Mayur and Sonu asked Prem for Rs 5,000 for drink as well as tickets for going to village. Prem refused to pay."

Police officer further added, "Mayur and Sonu got angry when Prem refused to pay and they threatened Prem. Later both Mayur and Sonu tried to spread terror by throwing fireballs, beer bottles at Prem's office in the early hours of December 15. The compressor of the air conditioner in the office broke down. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the area."

"On the complaint of Prem Bhojraj Sharma (29) we have registered a case under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (dealing with fire or any combustible matter to endanger human life), 427(Mischief causing damage), 504(Intentional Insult with intent to provoke beach of the peace), 506(Criminal Intimation), 34(Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against the accused Mayur Limbchia alias Kalu and Sonu Limbchia," informed police inspector from Ulhasnagar police station.