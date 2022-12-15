Dombivali: Drunk lover slits paramour’s throat for refusing money in Manpada | Sourced photo

A 33-year-old alcoholic killed his 44-year-old neighbour, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship, in Dombivali’s Manpada over the latter’s refusal to give him money for alcohol, Manpada police station Senior Police Inspector Shekhar Bagade said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Vaishali Raghunath Mastud, was staying with her husband, an employee of Bata company in Bhiwandi, and two sons in Srihari Society Chawl at Pisvali village in Dombivali. The suspect Sandip Pundalik Ahire, who lived with his parents and is employed in Century Rayon, was in the habit of borrowing money from Vaishali and her sons for alcohol.

When they realised Sandip borrowed money for his alcohol addiction, Vaishali and her sons had stopped lending him money.

Throat slit with razor blade

A drunk Sandip again asked Vaishali for money on Wednesday evening when she was alone at home. When she refused yet again, the enraged suspect in a drunken stupor attacked Vaishali with a razor blade and slit her throat killing her on the spot. Later, he surrendered to the Manpada police and confessed his crime.

“The suspect and the victim were allegedly having an illicit relationship,” Bagade added.

“On Wednesday, the victim’s husband at work tried to contact his wife on her mobile but did not get any response. Both her sons also tried in vain. When they returned home, they saw a crowd had gathered outside their house and Vaishali was lying in a pool of blood. When Raghunath Mastud came to Manpada police station to lodge a complaint, we informed him that his neighbour Sandeep Ahire had killed his wife because she refused to give money to him for alcohol. We have arrested the suspect and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302(murder) against him and are further investigating the case,” Bagade informed.