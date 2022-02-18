Watch: Fire breaks out at 24-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali; no injuries

A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in the Borivali area of Maharashtra's Mumbai following which the fire brigade officers rushed to the spot.

No injury in the incident has been reported so far.

Attempts are on to control the fire.

The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm and the fire brigade officials arrived at the spot at 12.50 pm.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from eight to fifteen floored etc. of ground plus upper twenty-three floored residential building, said the statement by Mumbai fire.

#Watch: Fire breaks out in a residential building in suburbs, Mumbai; no injuries reported so far



Visuals from Paradise Heights (Gr+ 24), Padma Nagar, Chikoowadi, Borivali West.



🎥Bhushan Koyande #News #MumbaiFire #India #MumbaiFireBrigade pic.twitter.com/ipUHXc4WOv — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 18, 2022

