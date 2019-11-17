Watch: Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's death anniversary function

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday heckled by some slogan-shouting workers of the Shiv Sena as he left Shivaji Park in Mumbai after paying tribute to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary.

Some workers of the Shiv Sena, which recently snapped ties with the BJP, standing close to the former CM's convoy shouted in Marathi Fadnavis' assembly poll campaign slogan: 'I will be back (as CM)' along with the Sena's traditional 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai' war cry.