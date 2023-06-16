 WATCH: Mumbai's Juhu Beach Faces Environmental Crisis as Gutter Waste Is Discharged
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
WATCH: Environmental Concerns Mount as Video Exposes Gutter Discharging Waste onto Mumbai's Juhu Beach | Twitter Video Screengrab

Mumbai: A disturbing video showcasing an open gutter releasing dirt, plastic, and various forms of waste directly into the sea at Juhu Beach has surfaced on social media. The footage has sparked concerns regarding the planning and measures taken by civic authorities to maintain basic hygiene at one of Mumbai's popular tourist destinations.

The video captures the distressing sight of the gutter discharging its contents onto the pristine shores of Juhu Beach, where thousands of tourists and young children flock daily, particularly during the holiday season. The exposed pollution has raised significant questions about the adequacy of efforts made by civic authorities to ensure a clean and hygienic environment.

watch video here:

Read Also
'Live Every Moment Like It's Your Last': Mumbai Boy's Instagram Story Moments Before Drowning At...
article-image

