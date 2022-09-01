e-Paper Get App

Watch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks fresh speculations

Even in June, Shinde had spoken to Raj Thackeray. The conversation has then sparked rumours that both parties will come together for upcoming civic body elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 06:32 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's house to take Bappa's blessings, the meeting sparked fresh speculations.

Even in June, Shinde had spoken to Raj Thackeray. The conversation has then sparked rumours that both parties will come together for upcoming civic body elections.

At present, MNS has a lone MLA in the state assembly and he has supported the BJP during the recently held Rajya Sabha and state council elections. Even though MNS and BJP have not officially stitched an alliance, they had a tacit understanding to corner Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government. Shinde may keep Raj in good humour as the saying goes, the enemy’s enemy is a friend.

Shinde also visited residence of senior Sena leader Manohar Joshi to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiWatch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks fresh speculations

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings

Mumbai updates: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings

Watch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks...

Watch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks...

Trains affected due to non-interlocking work at Bari-Brahman station of northern railway, details...

Trains affected due to non-interlocking work at Bari-Brahman station of northern railway, details...

Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence...

Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence...

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, 42, killed in tragic car accident in Australia

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, 42, killed in tragic car accident in Australia