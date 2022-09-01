Watch: Eknath Shinde visits Raj Thackeray's Mumbai house to take Bappa's blessings, meeting sparks fresh speculations

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's house to take Bappa's blessings, the meeting sparked fresh speculations.

Even in June, Shinde had spoken to Raj Thackeray. The conversation has then sparked rumours that both parties will come together for upcoming civic body elections.

At present, MNS has a lone MLA in the state assembly and he has supported the BJP during the recently held Rajya Sabha and state council elections. Even though MNS and BJP have not officially stitched an alliance, they had a tacit understanding to corner Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government. Shinde may keep Raj in good humour as the saying goes, the enemy’s enemy is a friend.

Shinde also visited residence of senior Sena leader Manohar Joshi to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

